IRELAND

Iness Ahern from Co Cork at the Design & Craft Council Ireland’s Irish Craft Village at Bord Bia Bloom. The DCCI Irish Craft Village is open until 3 June at Bloom in The Phoenix Park. Marc O'Sullivan Marc O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#RAFAH: Intense shelling and gunfire rocked Rafah in southern Gaza today after Israel declared it had seized a strategic corridor along the Palestinian territory’s border with Egypt.

#TRUMP TRIAL: The jury in former US president Donald Trump’s hush money trial resumed deliberations.

#RECOGNITION: The Slovenian Government approved a decision to recognise the state of Palestine.

#LONDON: A nine-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital and three other men have been injured after a shooting in east London.

#ICELAND: A volcano erupting on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland decreased significantly in intensity today, the country’s weather office said.

Inside Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

With the June bank holiday just around the corner, many people have decided to jet off for a few days.

Dublin Airport is expecting around 450,000 passengers over the weekend, and has warned that all of their car parks are now sold out.

The airport has advised passengers to take a bus or taxi or get a lift if they haven’t already sorted parking and in today’s poll, we wanted to know how you travel to our largest airport.

Take part here or see how others have been voting.