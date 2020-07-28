Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aoife Doherty rom Kilkenny at the launch of the Waterford Walls Street Art Festival. Source: Julien Behal

WORLD

Actress Amber Heard and her sister Whitney Henriquez outside the High Court in London. Source: Victoria Jones/PA Images

#COVID-19: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there are ‘signs of a second wave’ of Covid-19 in continental Europe. #MADELEINE MCCANN: Police are searching garden allotment in the northern German city of Hanover in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, prosecutors have said. #JEFFREY EPSTEIN: Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell have asked a judge to stop her accusers from using evidence in the criminal case to boost civil lawsuits by posting material to the internet.

PARTING SHOT

Irish actor Paul Mescal has been nominated for an Emmy and will face off against some Hollywood heavyweights like Hugh Jackman and Mark Ruffalo. Mescal has been nominated for his role in Irish drama Normal People, which is up for four awards.