Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND
- The Department of Social Protection has said that the vast majority of welfare payments that have been ceased were to people who left the country “permanently”.
- The Free Legal Advice Centres has said there is ‘no clear legal basis’ to remove pandemic unemployment payment for those holidaying abroad.
- The three junior ministers who sit at Cabinet will waive the additional pay increase allocated to them last week, the government has said.
- Health officials have confirmed a further 40 cases of Covid-19 in this country, with no additional deaths.
- A mother accused of murdering her three young children at their home in Dublin has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.
- The Dublin Airport Authority has said that testing for Covid-19 at Irish airports would be “challenging”.
- At least 2,450 jobs have been lost in the Dublin pub sector since pubs closed their doors in March.
- Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has launched defamation proceedings against RTÉ and presenter Joe Duffy.
- A 4km extension to the Luas towards Finglas would create four new stops on the green line, according to plans.
- The Bogwarner plant in Tralee, Co Kerry is set to close with over 200 jobs lost.
- Aer Lingus chief executive Sean Doyle has said Ireland stands alone in Europe when it comes to its travel restrictions imposed because of coronavirus.
- A number of asylum seekers living in a Direct Provision centre in Caherciveen, Co Kerry have gone on hunger strike.
WORLD
#COVID-19: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there are ‘signs of a second wave’ of Covid-19 in continental Europe. #MADELEINE MCCANN: Police are searching garden allotment in the northern German city of Hanover in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, prosecutors have said. #JEFFREY EPSTEIN: Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell have asked a judge to stop her accusers from using evidence in the criminal case to boost civil lawsuits by posting material to the internet.
PARTING SHOT
Irish actor Paul Mescal has been nominated for an Emmy and will face off against some Hollywood heavyweights like Hugh Jackman and Mark Ruffalo. Mescal has been nominated for his role in Irish drama Normal People, which is up for four awards.
