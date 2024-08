NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Hyeran Jung takes a selfie at the Phil Lynott statue outside Bruxelles pub on the day of Phil's birthday. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People check on a destroyed building after an Israeli bombardment today at Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MPOX: The World Health Organisation today said Mpox is “not the new Covid”.

#GAZA: An Israeli strike on a school in Gaza being used as a shelter killed twelve people, the territory’s health ministry said. Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces said it had recovered the bodies of six hostages in Gaza.

#CEASEFIRE: US diplomat Anthony Blinken said Israel has accepted a “bridging proposal” for a ceasefire in its war in Gaza.

#SICILY: British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and five others are feared to have died, with their bodies trapped inside a luxury yacht which sank in a tornado.

#SPAIN: The world’s oldest person, Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera, who lived through two world wars, died today at the age of 117,

Advertisement

PARTING SHOT

Raygun performing at the Paris Olympic Games Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Breaker Rachael Gunn – aka Raygun – set the internet ablaze after her performance at the recent Paris Olympics.

She has since said that the backlash to her breaking performance has been “devastating” and added that she took the competition seriously and gave it her best.

Writing for The Journal, Irish b-boy Tobi Omoteso says that while Raygun might not have the skill for the Olympics, she brought her own style.

He added that the reaction to Raygun is a shame, as breaking is about community and originality.

Read more from Omoeso here.