Sunday 8 March, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 7:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,946 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5037924

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Ark celebrates 25 years with support from BDO-2 A child at the Ark Children's Cultural Centre in Dublin today. Source: Naoise Culhane

  • Two new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus were confirmed in Ireland this evening, both through community transmission. 
  • CEO of the HSE Paul Reid said he “can’t dispute” figures that suggest 1.9 million people in Ireland could contract Covid-19. 
  • A woman was killed and four people were injured in a two-car collision in Co Kerry. 
  • Two men were arrested following an aggravated burglary in Leopardstown which left several people injured. 
  • Gardaí in Westport are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Westport Quay this morning. 
  • Cork University Hospital has said it will be reducing and rescheduling outpatient appointments over the next three days amid Covid-19 concerns. 
  • Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a teenager was seriously injured in an incident on O’Connell Street yesterday afternoon. 
  • The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised Irish citizens not to travel to the Italian region of Lombardy and other areas place in isolation. 
  • Fianna Fáil TDs have suggested forming a temporary all-party “national government” to tackle the threat of Covid-19. 
  • A pony became lost at sea this afternoon and is feared drowned after it bolted from a beach in Co Clare.  

INTERNATIONAL 

spain-international-womens-day A woman dancing during a march on International Women's Day in Spain today. Source: Paul White

#COVID-19: The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has jumped to 273.

#CORONAVIRUS: Italy now has the second most Covid-19 deaths and cases in any country worldwide. 

#FLOODING: Boris Johnson sought to explain his decision not to visit flood-hit communities during the height of this year’s flooding. 

PARTING SHOT

Today is International Women’s Day. Women across the globe have been taking part in protests and events to mark the occasion. 

china-hubei-wuhan-medical-worker-womens-day-celebration-cn Medical workers in Beijing receiving flowers today. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

belarus-minsk-run-game-womens-day People taking part in a run to celebrate International Women's Day in Minsk. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

international-womens-day 31 women formed a topless protest chain in London today. Source: Jonathan Brady

international-womens-day Protester during a march today in London. Source: Jonathan Brady

