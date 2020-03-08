Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A child at the Ark Children's Cultural Centre in Dublin today. Source: Naoise Culhane

INTERNATIONAL

A woman dancing during a march on International Women's Day in Spain today. Source: Paul White

#COVID-19: The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has jumped to 273.

#CORONAVIRUS: Italy now has the second most Covid-19 deaths and cases in any country worldwide.

#FLOODING: Boris Johnson sought to explain his decision not to visit flood-hit communities during the height of this year’s flooding.

PARTING SHOT

Today is International Women’s Day. Women across the globe have been taking part in protests and events to mark the occasion.

Medical workers in Beijing receiving flowers today. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

People taking part in a run to celebrate International Women's Day in Minsk. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

31 women formed a topless protest chain in London today. Source: Jonathan Brady

Protester during a march today in London. Source: Jonathan Brady