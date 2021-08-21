Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A skater, Jennifer Berenguer, on Henry Street in Dublin today Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Public health officials confirmed 2,215 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. An infant child and their parents were among the four people who died on the M6 motorway near Ballinasloe on Thursday evening.

were among the four people who died on the M6 motorway near Ballinasloe on Thursday evening. The HSE’s Paul Reid urged people not to dismiss public health advice .

. The first-ever Irish-made satellite could be orbiting the planet next year

could be orbiting the planet next year Severe flooding hit areas of South Dublin as a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning was in effect for more than half of the country.

hit areas of South Dublin as a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning was in effect for more than half of the country. The Irish navy detained a French fishing vessel off the Cork coast for alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

off the Cork coast for alleged breaches of fishing regulations. A 20-year-old man died in a road collision just hours before he was due to celebrate his wedding .

. Gardaí arrested a man after an attempted armed robbery at a business in Limerick yesterday evening.

yesterday evening. Two men who were arrested as part of an investigation into the discovery of a woman’s body have been released without charge.

THE WORLD

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, with EU Council president Charles Michel, left, and Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez Source: Paul White/AP via PA

#AFGHANISTAN The EU warned the Taliban that it has not recognised its regime.

#EGYPT The Ever Given cargo ship that blocked the Suez five months ago successfully crossed the canal on way to China

#US Forecasters predict a dangerous storm surge in the northeast of the United States later today ahead of Hurricane Henri.

#CHINA China is to allow couples to legally have a third child as it seeks to hold off a plummeting birth rate.

PARTING SHOT

The first day of the Fiestaval Street Arts & Music Festival kicked off today in Dublin.

Below, members of the Hakuna Matata Acrobats perform at the festival.

Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland