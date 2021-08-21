#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 18°C Saturday 21 August 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 7:27 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

DUBLIN CITY CENTRE SCENES 2P8A0671 A skater, Jennifer Berenguer, on Henry Street in Dublin today Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed 2,215 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • An infant child and their parents were among the four people who died on the M6 motorway near Ballinasloe on Thursday evening.
  • The HSE’s Paul Reid urged people not to dismiss public health advice.
  •  The first-ever Irish-made satellite could be orbiting the planet next year
  • Severe flooding hit areas of South Dublin as a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning was in effect for more than half of the country. 
  • The Irish navy detained a French fishing vessel off the Cork coast for alleged breaches of fishing regulations. 
  • A 20-year-old man died in a road collision just hours before he was due to celebrate his wedding
  • Gardaí arrested a man after an attempted armed robbery at a business in Limerick yesterday evening. 
  • Two men who were arrested as part of an investigation into the discovery of a woman’s body have been released without charge

THE WORLD

2.61867455 EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, with EU Council president Charles Michel, left, and Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez Source: Paul White/AP via PA

#AFGHANISTAN The EU warned the Taliban that it has not recognised its regime.

#EGYPT The Ever Given cargo ship that blocked the Suez five months ago successfully crossed the canal on way to China

#US Forecasters predict a dangerous storm surge in the northeast of the United States later today ahead of Hurricane Henri.

#CHINA China is to allow couples to legally have a third child as it seeks to hold off a plummeting birth rate. 

PARTING SHOT

The first day of the Fiestaval Street Arts & Music Festival kicked off today in Dublin.

Below, members of the Hakuna Matata Acrobats perform at the festival.

19 NO FEE Fiestaval Dublin Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Lauren Boland
