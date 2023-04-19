Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

Leah Farrell Harrington House hostel, where a 24-year-old man died following an attack in the early hours of this morning. Leah Farrell

Alamy Stock Photo An officer goes under a piece of crime scene tape, a day after a shooting at a teenager's birthday party in a dance studio in Alabama. Alamy Stock Photo

#SUDAN The European Commission spokesperson has said Irish diplomat Aidan O’Hara was attacked during an armed robbery at his residence in Sudan on Monday.

#ALABAMA Police in the US arrested two teenagers and charged them with murder over a “Sweet 16″ birthday party shooting in a small Alabama town that left four people dead and 32 injured.

#MARADONA An Argentine appeals court today confirmed that eight medical professionals accused of responsibility in the death of football legend Diego Maradona will stand trial.

#SNP SCANDAL The Scottish National Party’s treasurer said he would step down after he was arrested in connection with a police investigation into the party’s finances.

PARTING SHOT

Maxwell Photography The Journal's FactCheck team collecting the media literacy award. Maxwell Photography

Two separate outfits at The Journal were recognised for their work over the past 24 hours. The first was Redacted Lives, a six-part documentary series, which won a silver trophy at a prestigious radio awards.

The podcast tells the real story of mother and baby homes in Ireand, and it was recognised by the New York Festivals Radio Awards – the ceremony showcases world-class storytellers from around the globe.

Next up was recognition for the FactCheck team at this year’s inaugural Media Literacy Awards.

The team was recognised for providing good information to the public to make the best decisions on matters that impact their lives and society, and for providing tools for citizens to identify suspicious content and to seek out quality information for themselves.

You can read more about The Journal’s FactCheck work here and read our previous FactCheck articles here.

