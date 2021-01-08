Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Hunter Hennessy (age 8) in training for the 2032 winter Olympics on the Sally Gap. Source: Maximilian Hennessy

WORLD

Members of Dalian university's anti-epidemic volunteer team delivering supplies to students' dormitory in northeast China's Liaoning Province. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#CHINA: The country has sealed off two cities south of Beijing as authorities move to stem the country’s largest Covid-19 outbreak in six months.

#USA: Trump has confirmed that he won’t be attending Joe Biden’s inauguration in twelve days time as calls for his impeachment increase in the US Capitol.

#MORE VACCINES: The EU has struck a deal to double its supply of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 to a total of 600 million doses, as the bloc’s drug regulator said that a decision to authorise the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine could be reached by the end of this month.

PARTING SHOT

An iguana mounted a daring escape on top of a firefighter’s helmet during a blaze at a house in Northamptonshire, England.

The agile lizard evaded the flames after a faulty reptile heat mat in the living room of a property in Whitworth Avenue, Corby, started the fire late on Wednesday.