Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Rose Katherine Kennedy Townsend, grand niece of the late president John F Kennedy, at the opening of Ireland's longest bridge, in New Ross, Co. Wexford. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Gardaí in North Wexford are warning the public not to approach two males who are suspected to have been involved in an armed incident near Gorey today.

today. Deirdre Morley has appeared in court charged with the murder of her three children who were found dead at a house in Dublin on Friday.

has appeared in court charged with the murder of her three children who were found dead at a house in Dublin on Friday. Solidarity-People Before Profit has pledged to introduce a free public transport system by tripling investment and subsidising journeys if it forms the next government.

system by tripling investment and subsidising journeys if it forms the next government. A ‘small number’ of Irish people are being evacuated from Wuhan in China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

in China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Ireland’s longest bridge opened at a ceremony in Co Wexford today.

today. Part of NCT testing for cars in Ireland has been suspended by the National Car Test Service pending a full safety inspection of vehicle lifts used in testing centres.

testing for cars in Ireland has been suspended by the National Car Test Service pending a full safety inspection of vehicle lifts used in testing centres. The latest homeless figures show a record drop of 717 in the number of people who were in emergency accommodation in December.

show a record drop of 717 in the number of people who were in emergency accommodation in December. Dublin is now the 17th most congested city in the world, according to an index which monitors and analyses traffic in major urban centres.

WORLD

Nigel Farage pictured ahead of today's Brexit deal vote at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Source: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: The European Parliament has sealed Britain’s departure from the EU, voting overwhelmingly to back Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

#INDONESIA: Landslides and floods from torrential rains on Indonesia’s Sumatra island have killed at least seven people and displaced thousands.

#JOB CUTS: The BBC has announced cuts to Newsnight, 5Live and other news output, leading to around 450 job losses.

PARTING SHOT

First Vice-President of the European Parliament Mairead McGuinness and Brexit Party leader went head to head this afternoon as MEPs debated the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.