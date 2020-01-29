This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 29 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

EU Parliament backs Boris’ Brexit deal, Ireland’s longest bridge opens, and a manhunt is underway in Wexford.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 9:07 PM
1 hour ago 3,938 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4985513

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

taoiseach-leo-varadkar-opens-rose-fitzgerald-kennedy-bridge Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Rose Katherine Kennedy Townsend, grand niece of the late president John F Kennedy, at the opening of Ireland's longest bridge, in New Ross, Co. Wexford. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

  • Gardaí in North Wexford are warning the public not to approach two males who are suspected to have been involved in an armed incident near Gorey today. 
  • Deirdre Morley has appeared in court charged with the murder of her three children who were found dead at a house in Dublin on Friday.
  • Solidarity-People Before Profit has pledged to introduce a free public transport system by tripling investment and subsidising journeys if it forms the next government.
  •  A ‘small number’ of Irish people are being evacuated from Wuhan in China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. 
  • Ireland’s longest bridge opened at a ceremony in Co Wexford today.
  • Part of NCT testing for cars in Ireland has been suspended by the National Car Test Service pending a full safety inspection of vehicle lifts used in testing centres. 
  • The latest homeless figures show a record drop of 717 in the number of people who were in emergency accommodation in December.
  • Dublin is now the 17th most congested city in the world, according to an index which monitors and analyses traffic in major urban centres.

WORLD 

brexit Nigel Farage pictured ahead of today's Brexit deal vote at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Source: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: The European Parliament has sealed Britain’s departure from the EU, voting overwhelmingly to back Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

#INDONESIA: Landslides and floods from torrential rains on Indonesia’s Sumatra island have killed at least seven people and displaced thousands.

#JOB CUTS: The BBC has announced cuts to Newsnight, 5Live and other news output, leading to around 450 job losses.

PARTING SHOT 

First Vice-President of the European Parliament Mairead McGuinness and Brexit Party leader went head to head this afternoon as MEPs debated the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.  

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie