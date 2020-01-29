Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí in North Wexford are warning the public not to approach two males who are suspected to have been involved in an armed incident near Gorey today.
- Deirdre Morley has appeared in court charged with the murder of her three children who were found dead at a house in Dublin on Friday.
- Solidarity-People Before Profit has pledged to introduce a free public transport system by tripling investment and subsidising journeys if it forms the next government.
- A ‘small number’ of Irish people are being evacuated from Wuhan in China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
- Ireland’s longest bridge opened at a ceremony in Co Wexford today.
- Part of NCT testing for cars in Ireland has been suspended by the National Car Test Service pending a full safety inspection of vehicle lifts used in testing centres.
- The latest homeless figures show a record drop of 717 in the number of people who were in emergency accommodation in December.
- Dublin is now the 17th most congested city in the world, according to an index which monitors and analyses traffic in major urban centres.
WORLD
#BREXIT: The European Parliament has sealed Britain’s departure from the EU, voting overwhelmingly to back Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.
#INDONESIA: Landslides and floods from torrential rains on Indonesia’s Sumatra island have killed at least seven people and displaced thousands.
#JOB CUTS: The BBC has announced cuts to Newsnight, 5Live and other news output, leading to around 450 job losses.
PARTING SHOT
First Vice-President of the European Parliament Mairead McGuinness and Brexit Party leader went head to head this afternoon as MEPs debated the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
