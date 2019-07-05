Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Terrapin Turtle in St Stephens Green park in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen has been taken to hospital after falling seriously ill last night.

Former ISIS bride Lisa Smith has said she wants to live in a caliphate but not as part of "a brutality group" as she seeks to return to Ireland.

Animal feed company Connolly Red Mills withdrew its sponsorship from greyhound races over recent revelations about the industry.

American rapper A$AP Rocky had to cancel his headline slot at tonight's Longitude Festival after being detained by Swedish authorities.

Minister for Social Protection said she can't guarantee any social welfare payment increases in next year's Budget.

Pressure mounted on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to publish an internal Fine Gael review into the Maria Bailey swing fall case.

The crypt housing mummies at St Michan's Church in Dublin will reopen to the public next week.

It was announced that US Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a visit to Ireland in September.

THE WORLD

The Spirit of Discovery during its official naming ceremony in the Port of Dover, Kent. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#UNITED KINGDOM: Far-right activist Tommy Robinson was found in contempt of court for filming defendants in a criminal trial.

#RIP: Tributes were paid to UK racing journalist John McCririck who has died aged 79.

#EGYPT: A statue said to depict Egyptian King Tutankhamun’s sold for more than €5 million at an auction in London despite Egyptian authorities claiming that it may have been stolen.

PARTING SHOT

It’s 65 years today since Elvis Presley recorded his first single.

And here it is….That’s Alright (Mama).