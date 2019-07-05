This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 5 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Mike Pence, a Longitude Festival cancellation and an Egyptian statue made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 5 Jul 2019, 8:50 PM
17 minutes ago 638 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4712934

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

turtle A Terrapin Turtle in St Stephens Green park in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen has been taken to hospital after falling seriously ill last night. 
  • Former ISIS bride Lisa Smith has said she wants to live in a caliphate but not as part of “a brutality group” as she seeks to return to Ireland.
  • Animal feed company Connolly Red Mills withdrew its sponsorship from greyhound races over recent revelations about the industry.
  • American rapper A$AP Rocky had to cancel his headline slot at tonight’s Longitude Festival after being detained by Swedish authorities. 
  • Minister for Social Protection said she can’t guarantee any social welfare payment increases in next year’s Budget.
  • Pressure mounted on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to publish an internal Fine Gael review into the Maria Bailey swing fall case
  • The crypt housing mummies at St Michan’s Church in Dublin will reopen to the public next week.
  • It was announced that US Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a visit to Ireland in September. 

THE WORLD

The Duchess of Cornwall names new cruise ship The Spirit of Discovery during its official naming ceremony in the Port of Dover, Kent. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#UNITED KINGDOM: Far-right activist Tommy Robinson was found in contempt of court for filming defendants in a criminal trial.

#RIP: Tributes were paid to UK racing journalist John McCririck who has died aged 79.

#EGYPT: A statue said to depict Egyptian King Tutankhamun’s sold for more than €5 million at an auction in London despite Egyptian authorities claiming that it may have been stolen

PARTING SHOT 

It’s 65 years today since Elvis Presley recorded his first single.

And here it is….That’s Alright (Mama).

Source: VA HOSS/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie