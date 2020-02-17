This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Mary Lou does the macarena, Leo wants to go into opposition and looters stealing toilet roll in Hong Kong. Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Conor McCrave Monday 17 Feb 2020, 9:01 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5010744

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

general-election-ireland-2020 The mother of Paul Quinn delivers a speech at Stormont. Source: PA

  • A number of Irish passengers are confirmed to be on a cruise ship in Japan which has over 450 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
  • A 60-YEAR-OLD Irish woman who was born in a mother-and-baby home has taken a case to the UN’s Committee Against Torture arguing that the Irish state was “complicit in her arbitrary detention and mistreatment”.
  • TD Alan Kelly is to announce his candidacy as Labour Party leader tomorrow, the Labour Press office has confirmed.
  • Four people have been charged under immigration legislation and several others arrested or questioned after the Garda National Immigration Bureau carried out searches at warehouses in Dublin and Meath.
  • The mother of Paul Quinn, the Co Armagh man who was murdered 13 years ago, has described going through hell following a years-long search for justice.
  • Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Lucan in Co Dublin last November.

WORLD

japan-china-outbreak-virus-ship Buses carrying US passengers off the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship. Source: 平田潤

#CORONAVIRUS Armed robbers who stole hundreds of toilet rolls were being hunted by Hong Kong police today, in a city wracked by shortages caused by coronavirus panic-buying.

#BORIS British PM Boris Johnson has been urged to sack a new Downing Street adviser who once suggested enforcing the uptake of contraception to stop unplanned pregnancies “creating a permanent underclass”.

#GLITCH Technical issues at Heathrow airport prompted management to issue an apology after a number of flights were cancelled and other passengers experienced delays. 

Parting Shot

The leaders of parties across the political spectrum have been looking for a dance partner that could get them into government and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is at the front of that line-up. 

But today, the Dublin TD found her groove with schoolkids when she joined them in their performance of cult classic, the macarena. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

