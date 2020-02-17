Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A number of Irish passengers are confirmed to be on a cruise ship in Japan which has over 450 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
- A 60-YEAR-OLD Irish woman who was born in a mother-and-baby home has taken a case to the UN’s Committee Against Torture arguing that the Irish state was “complicit in her arbitrary detention and mistreatment”.
- TD Alan Kelly is to announce his candidacy as Labour Party leader tomorrow, the Labour Press office has confirmed.
- Four people have been charged under immigration legislation and several others arrested or questioned after the Garda National Immigration Bureau carried out searches at warehouses in Dublin and Meath.
- The mother of Paul Quinn, the Co Armagh man who was murdered 13 years ago, has described going through hell following a years-long search for justice.
- Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Lucan in Co Dublin last November.
WORLD
#CORONAVIRUS Armed robbers who stole hundreds of toilet rolls were being hunted by Hong Kong police today, in a city wracked by shortages caused by coronavirus panic-buying.
#BORIS British PM Boris Johnson has been urged to sack a new Downing Street adviser who once suggested enforcing the uptake of contraception to stop unplanned pregnancies “creating a permanent underclass”.
#GLITCH Technical issues at Heathrow airport prompted management to issue an apology after a number of flights were cancelled and other passengers experienced delays.
Parting Shot
The leaders of parties across the political spectrum have been looking for a dance partner that could get them into government and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is at the front of that line-up.
But today, the Dublin TD found her groove with schoolkids when she joined them in their performance of cult classic, the macarena.
