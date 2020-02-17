Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The mother of Paul Quinn delivers a speech at Stormont. Source: PA

WORLD

Buses carrying US passengers off the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship. Source: 平田潤

#CORONAVIRUS Armed robbers who stole hundreds of toilet rolls were being hunted by Hong Kong police today, in a city wracked by shortages caused by coronavirus panic-buying.

#BORIS British PM Boris Johnson has been urged to sack a new Downing Street adviser who once suggested enforcing the uptake of contraception to stop unplanned pregnancies “creating a permanent underclass”.

#GLITCH Technical issues at Heathrow airport prompted management to issue an apology after a number of flights were cancelled and other passengers experienced delays.

Parting Shot

The leaders of parties across the political spectrum have been looking for a dance partner that could get them into government and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is at the front of that line-up.

But today, the Dublin TD found her groove with schoolkids when she joined them in their performance of cult classic, the macarena.