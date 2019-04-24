Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast . Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Anusha Kumari, centre, weeps during a mass burial for her husband, two children and three siblings, all victims of Easter Sunday's bomb attacks, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Source: AP/PA Images

#UK: 23 people were arrested during Extinction Rebellion protests in the English capital.

#RUSSIA: Kim Jong Un arrived into Moscow for a summit with Putin.

#USA: US white supremacist John William King is to be executed.

PARTING SHOT

Ever look at a parrot and thought ‘ you know what, I don’t trust ya’? Well now you’ve got good reason.

A parrot has actually been taken into custody in northern Brazil following a police raid targeting crack dealers, the BBC reported.

Turns out he had been taught to alert drug dealers to police activity in the area.

