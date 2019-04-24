This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 8:55 PM
47 minutes ago 1,535 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4605731

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2914 McKee Funeral_90569596 The funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast . Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD 

Sri Lanka All Alone Anusha Kumari, centre, weeps during a mass burial for her husband, two children and three siblings, all victims of Easter Sunday's bomb attacks, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Source: AP/PA Images

#UK: 23 people were arrested during Extinction Rebellion protests in the English capital.

#RUSSIA: Kim Jong Un arrived into Moscow for a summit with Putin.

#USA: US white supremacist John William King is to be executed.

PARTING SHOT

Ever look at a parrot and thought ‘ you know what, I don’t trust ya’? Well now you’ve got good reason. 

A parrot has actually been taken into  custody in northern Brazil following a police raid targeting crack dealers, the BBC reported

Turns out he had been taught to alert drug dealers to police activity in the area. 

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing in one or more of the above stories.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie