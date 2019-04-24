Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Hundreds turned out to pay their respects to murdered journalist Lyra McKee.
- Gardaí are investigating after a couple in their 80s was robbed by a gang armed with knives and hammers.
- A court heard how a 15-year-old boy had a semi-automatic pistol under his bed.
- Concerns have been raised about dead bodies left on trolleys in the corridors of the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.
- A kennel owner received death threats after a husky’s corpse was returned to owners wrapped in duct tape.
- Irish songwriter Hozier has been nominated in the prestigious Ivor Novello awards.
- Luxury cars and €300k in jewellery were seized by gardaí today in an operation targeting bogus insurance claims.
- Ireland’s first charity-funded community air ambulance is appealing for the service to be approved to go live, as it awaits ministerial approval.
WORLD
#UK: 23 people were arrested during Extinction Rebellion protests in the English capital.
#RUSSIA: Kim Jong Un arrived into Moscow for a summit with Putin.
#USA: US white supremacist John William King is to be executed.
PARTING SHOT
Ever look at a parrot and thought ‘ you know what, I don’t trust ya’? Well now you’ve got good reason.
A parrot has actually been taken into custody in northern Brazil following a police raid targeting crack dealers, the BBC reported.
Turns out he had been taught to alert drug dealers to police activity in the area.
