Monday 27 July, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Catch up on the main stories from today.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 27 Jul 2020, 9:13 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

020 Dublin Airport Passengers in Dublin Airport earlier today. Source: Sasko Lazarov

  • The government revealed its plan on how to re-open all schools across the country at the end of August.
  • Health officials were notified of no new deaths and 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the past day.
  • A man in his 50s died following a shooting in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin.
  • Government ministers agreed on a 10% pay cut from when they first entered government. 
  • Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys defended the government’s decision to cease social welfare payments for those who have travelled abroad for non-essential purposes. 
  • Dublin City Council said that the tragic deaths of five homeless people in the capital over the past week is “an unprecedentedly high number”.
  • One of the teenagers found guilty of the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel made a “very unusual application” to exceed legal aid limits so he can seek the services of a UK psychologist ahead of an appeal against his conviction. 
  • Amazon announced that it is to create another 1,000 jobs in Ireland over the next two years. 

INTERNATIONAL 

ceremony-preceding-the-lying-in-state-of-us-representative-from-georgia-john-lewis The casket of United States Representative John Lewis (Democrat of Georgia) arrives in Washington DC. Source: Shawn Thew

#COVID-19: Countries are considering putting away their welcome mats to tourists and regional meetings are being put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic strengthens its grip in many of the worst-affected countries. 

#OBESITY: Overweight people in the UK have been asked to lose five pounds to save the NHS money and help lower the risk of dying from the coronavirus.

#CAT: A pet cat has fallen ill with Covid-19 in the UK after apparently catching the disease from its owners.

PARTING SHOT 

Did a Danish-German TV show filmed last year somehow foresee the current pandemic? 

Probably not. But Sløborn, which is now airing on German TV, is about a disease similar to the Bird Flu that is discovered in China before spreading to a small island, causing havoc.  

Social distancing, face masks and conspiracy theories reign in this fictitious (but all too real) drama. 

Its writer and director Christian Alvart told the Guardian: “It sent shivers down my spine, knowing what we’d filmed in the previous year.” 

Read more about it here.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

