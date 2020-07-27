Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Passengers in Dublin Airport earlier today. Source: Sasko Lazarov

The government revealed its plan on how to re-open all schools across the country at the end of August.

on how to re-open all schools across the country at the end of August. Health officials were notified of no new deaths and 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the past day.

and 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the past day. A man in his 50s died following a shooting in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin.

following a shooting in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin. Government ministers agreed on a 10% pay cut from when they first entered government.

from when they first entered government. Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys defended the government’s decision to cease social welfare payments for those who have travelled abroad for non-essential purposes.

for those who have travelled abroad for non-essential purposes. Dublin City Council said that the tragic deaths of five homeless people in the capital over the past week is “an unprecedentedly high number”.

One of the teenagers found guilty of the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel made a “very unusual application” to exceed legal aid limits so he can seek the services of a UK psychologist ahead of an appeal against his conviction.

made a “very unusual application” to exceed legal aid limits so he can seek the services of a UK psychologist ahead of an appeal against his conviction. Amazon announced that it is to create another 1,000 jobs in Ireland over the next two years.

INTERNATIONAL

The casket of United States Representative John Lewis (Democrat of Georgia) arrives in Washington DC. Source: Shawn Thew

#COVID-19: Countries are considering putting away their welcome mats to tourists and regional meetings are being put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic strengthens its grip in many of the worst-affected countries.

#OBESITY: Overweight people in the UK have been asked to lose five pounds to save the NHS money and help lower the risk of dying from the coronavirus.

#CAT: A pet cat has fallen ill with Covid-19 in the UK after apparently catching the disease from its owners.

PARTING SHOT

Did a Danish-German TV show filmed last year somehow foresee the current pandemic?

Probably not. But Sløborn, which is now airing on German TV, is about a disease similar to the Bird Flu that is discovered in China before spreading to a small island, causing havoc.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Social distancing, face masks and conspiracy theories reign in this fictitious (but all too real) drama.

Its writer and director Christian Alvart told the Guardian: “It sent shivers down my spine, knowing what we’d filmed in the previous year.”

Read more about it here.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one of the above stories.