Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eoin Kennedy (6) from Co Carlow enjoys an ice cream of the HB Fundays Party in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland which took place at Leinster House today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win against Denis Kudla on day three of the Wimbledon Championships in London. Source: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

#EU: Italian MEP David-Maria Sassoli was elected the new European Parliament President, and Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness was re-elected First Vice-President.

#US: The Inspector General at the US Department of Homeland Security warned of “dangerous overcrowding” at migrant detention facilities in Texas.

#GLOBAL: Boeing announced plans to give $100 million (about €89 million) to communities and families affected by the 737 MAX disasters.

#LONDON: A baby that was delivered prematurely at eight months after his pregnant mother was stabbed to death in London died.

PARTING SHOT

The average building height in Dublin city centre is four to six storeys. Going high-rise, or at least higher, is often billed as the way forward – but it’s not that simple.

What impact would this have on the housing crisis? How would it affect land values? Would it make the city more, or less, liveable?

We explore the pros and cons in the latest episode of Ireland 2029.

