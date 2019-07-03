This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Two murder charges, the Drogheda feud and the National Broadband Plan had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 8:52 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4709304

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

down syndrome ire 979_90574605 Eoin Kennedy (6) from Co Carlow enjoys an ice cream of the HB Fundays Party in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland which took place at Leinster House today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • A man is set to be charged over the 2006 murder of former Sinn Féin official and IRA double agent Denis Donaldson.
  • A man appeared before Limerick District Court, charged with the murder of Irish champion boxer Kevin Sheehy.
  • An 18-year-old woman with cerebral palsy settled a case against the HSE for €8.4 million.
  • A suspected petrol bomb attack on a house in Drogheda, Co Louth, is believed to be linked to the ongoing feud in the town.
  • Another tendering process for the National Broadband Plan would take three years, an Oireachtas committee heard.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar likened Micheál Martin to a priest sinning “behind the altar” during a Dáil exchange about the cost of capital projects.
  • The decision to rename a former children’s institution in Dublin that has been turned into a co-living space as ‘The Orphanage’ prompted outrage
  • Gardaí appealed for witnesses following a hit-and-run incident in Malahide in which a teenager was injured. 
  • The EPA warned that plumes will continue to appear in Dublin Bay until an upgrade to the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant is complete.

WORLD 

Wimbledon 2019 - Day Three - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Novak Djokovic celebrates his win against Denis Kudla on day three of the Wimbledon Championships in London. Source: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

#EU: Italian MEP David-Maria Sassoli was elected the new European Parliament President, and Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness was re-elected First Vice-President.

#US: The Inspector General at the US Department of Homeland Security warned of “dangerous overcrowding” at migrant detention facilities in Texas. 

#GLOBAL: Boeing announced plans to give $100 million (about €89 million) to communities and families affected by the 737 MAX disasters.

#LONDON: A baby that was delivered prematurely at eight months after his pregnant mother was stabbed to death in London died.

PARTING SHOT

The average building height in Dublin city centre is four to six storeys. Going high-rise, or at least higher, is often billed as the way forward – but it’s not that simple.

What impact would this have on the housing crisis? How would it affect land values? Would it make the city more, or less, liveable?

We explore the pros and cons in the latest episode of Ireland 2029


Source: Ireland 2029/SoundCloud

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

