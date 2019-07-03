Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man is set to be charged over the 2006 murder of former Sinn Féin official and IRA double agent Denis Donaldson.
- A man appeared before Limerick District Court, charged with the murder of Irish champion boxer Kevin Sheehy.
- An 18-year-old woman with cerebral palsy settled a case against the HSE for €8.4 million.
- A suspected petrol bomb attack on a house in Drogheda, Co Louth, is believed to be linked to the ongoing feud in the town.
- Another tendering process for the National Broadband Plan would take three years, an Oireachtas committee heard.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar likened Micheál Martin to a priest sinning “behind the altar” during a Dáil exchange about the cost of capital projects.
- The decision to rename a former children’s institution in Dublin that has been turned into a co-living space as ‘The Orphanage’ prompted outrage.
- Gardaí appealed for witnesses following a hit-and-run incident in Malahide in which a teenager was injured.
- The EPA warned that plumes will continue to appear in Dublin Bay until an upgrade to the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant is complete.
WORLD
#EU: Italian MEP David-Maria Sassoli was elected the new European Parliament President, and Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness was re-elected First Vice-President.
#US: The Inspector General at the US Department of Homeland Security warned of “dangerous overcrowding” at migrant detention facilities in Texas.
#GLOBAL: Boeing announced plans to give $100 million (about €89 million) to communities and families affected by the 737 MAX disasters.
#LONDON: A baby that was delivered prematurely at eight months after his pregnant mother was stabbed to death in London died.
PARTING SHOT
The average building height in Dublin city centre is four to six storeys. Going high-rise, or at least higher, is often billed as the way forward – but it’s not that simple.
What impact would this have on the housing crisis? How would it affect land values? Would it make the city more, or less, liveable?
We explore the pros and cons in the latest episode of Ireland 2029.
Source: Ireland 2029/SoundCloud
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.
COMMENTS