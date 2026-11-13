Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas seems unsure that her spot for the family photo at the Convention Centre reflects her standing in the EU Commision pecking order RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

File image of American Eagle and American Airlines airplanes on the tarmac at Chicago O'Hare International Airport Alamy Alamy

#US: Air officials grounded flights in the US due to communications problems.

#GLOBAL OUTAGE: Microsoft earlier confirmed the global outage that affected its services was a technical issue, ruling out a cyberattack or the involvement of AI agents.

#DAVID WALLIAMS: The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after receiving allegations against David Walliams, separate to those reported by ITV and the Guardian.

#RUSSELL BRAND: The shamed star was accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour by a further six women, according to a report.

#DEMOCRATS: Senator Chris Van Hollen announced a challenge to Chuck Schumer to lead Democrats in the US Senate, winning the backing of Bernie Sanders and newly-elected Michigan senator Abdul El-Sayed.

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#MAN U: Mauricio Pochettino was confirmed as the new head coach of Manchester United, with the Argentinian set to take charge at Old Trafford from next Wednesday.

PARTING SHOT

The European Order of Merit was today awarded to Mary Robinson European Parliament European Parliament

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola today conferred the distinction of Honourable Member of the European Order of Merit on former president Mary Robinson.

Metsola highlighted her pioneering role in advancing women’s rights, defending democracy and championing human rights and climate justice around the world.

“The Ireland you helped shape is the Ireland Europe knows today: open, confident and outward-looking,” said Metsola.

Robinson reflected that she “had the privilege of being President of Ireland when the wounds of Europe were healing, and today Europe is needed now more than ever”.

“The EU was founded on the ideals of peace, freedom, democracy and respect for human rights, and these ideals should continue to inspire us all as we build Europe for future generations,” she added.

The European Order of Merit honours individuals who have made a significant contribution to European integration or the promotion of European values.

Other laureates of the inaugural award include U2, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.