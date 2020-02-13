This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Micheál Martin rules out Sinn Féin talks, the funeral of Keane Mulready-Woods and Boris Johnson reshuffles.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 9:06 PM
1 hour ago 3,038 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5006918

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

National library open day6 Killian Golding (10) and Aaron Berechet (8) from St Josephs NS Coolock enjoy the facilities at the launch in Coolock Library of National Library Open Day. Source: Finbarr O'Rourke

WORLD

china-hubei-wuhan-ncp-laboratory-cn A staff member works in a laboratory in Wuhan, central China. Source: PA Images

#COVID-19: Japan has announced its first death from the coronavirus, hours after confirming 44 more cases on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo.

#DOWNING STREET: Sajid Javid has resigned as the UK’s Chancellor amid a hectic Cabinet reshuffle by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

#SACKED: Among those who lost their job in the reshuffle was Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith. His sacking was lamented by politicians on both sides of the border in Ireland. 

PARTING SHOT

Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace was reprimanded in the European Parliament for calling Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaidó “an unelected gobshite”.

