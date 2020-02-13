Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin raised the prospect of another general election after he said he would not into coalition talks with Sinn Féin.
- Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said it would be contrary to the public will if Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil went into coalition together.
- A 52-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry.
- The priest who led the funeral of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods today has said his killers were ‘arrogant’ and ‘evil’ people.
- A man has died after a road traffic collision in Sligo this afternoon.
- Met Éireann warning people about “very wet and very windy weather over the weekend” due to the arrival of Storm Dennis.
- A ban on the sale and supply of single use plastic containers, utensils and bottles could be brought in by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.
- New research has shown that people in Dublin have the fifth longest average commuting time in the European Union.
WORLD
#COVID-19: Japan has announced its first death from the coronavirus, hours after confirming 44 more cases on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo.
#DOWNING STREET: Sajid Javid has resigned as the UK’s Chancellor amid a hectic Cabinet reshuffle by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
#SACKED: Among those who lost their job in the reshuffle was Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith. His sacking was lamented by politicians on both sides of the border in Ireland.
PARTING SHOT
Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace was reprimanded in the European Parliament for calling Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaidó “an unelected gobshite”.
COMMENTS (1)