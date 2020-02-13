Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Killian Golding (10) and Aaron Berechet (8) from St Josephs NS Coolock enjoy the facilities at the launch in Coolock Library of National Library Open Day. Source: Finbarr O'Rourke

WORLD

A staff member works in a laboratory in Wuhan, central China. Source: PA Images

#COVID-19: Japan has announced its first death from the coronavirus, hours after confirming 44 more cases on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo.

#DOWNING STREET: Sajid Javid has resigned as the UK’s Chancellor amid a hectic Cabinet reshuffle by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

#SACKED: Among those who lost their job in the reshuffle was Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith. His sacking was lamented by politicians on both sides of the border in Ireland.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace was reprimanded in the European Parliament for calling Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaidó “an unelected gobshite”.