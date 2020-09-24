Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Betty Graham watchs as An Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD takes a tour of the Oliver Bond Street Flats complex. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Demonstrators march in downtown Salem for a vigil remembering Breonna Taylor. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#BELARUS: More than 360 people have been detained in Belarus during protests against the country’s authoritarian president.



#USA: Carole Baskin, who became a pop culture sensation due to Netflix’s docuseries Tiger King, is being sued for defamation by a former assistant.

#HONG KONG: Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has been arrested for “unlawful assembly” relating to a 2019 protest against a government ban on face masks.

PARTING SHOT

This pandemic has been tough on everyone. Sometimes you just need to sit down and watch a video of cute dogs playing.

So, here you go. (If the video doesn’t show up, click here)