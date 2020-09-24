#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 8:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

TAOISEACH 688 Betty Graham watchs as An Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD takes a tour of the Oliver Bond Street Flats complex. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD 

or-demonstrators-gather-to-protest-lack-of-charges-against-police-in-killing-of-breoanna-taylor Demonstrators march in downtown Salem for a vigil remembering Breonna Taylor. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#BELARUS: More than 360 people have been detained in Belarus during protests against the country’s authoritarian president.

#USA: Carole Baskin, who became a pop culture sensation due to Netflix’s docuseries Tiger King, is being sued for defamation by a former assistant.

#HONG KONG: Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has been arrested for “unlawful assembly” relating to a 2019 protest against a government ban on face masks.

PARTING SHOT 

This pandemic has been tough on everyone. Sometimes you just need to sit down and watch a video of cute dogs playing. 

So, here you go. (If the video doesn’t show up, click here)

Source: Aww Animals/YouTube

