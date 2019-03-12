Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) announced that it is suspending all flight operations of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in Europe following the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday.
- UCD issued an apology after computer science students were sent an email asking to help develop a sex consent app.
- Conor McGregor was charged with “strong arm robbery” and “criminal mischief” in Miami following an altercation with a fan.
- A man went on trial charged with possession of automatic weapons, drugs and ammunition.
- A new report published by the Department of Justice is reporting allegations of “inappropriate relationships” between some women prisoners at the Dóchas centre in Dublin “and a small number of male staff”.
- Gardaí appealed for information over missing man Karen Joseph Holland.
- The Central Criminal Court heard that gardáí searching farmer Patrick Quirke’s home found a hand-written note relating to Mary Lowry and the disappearance of Bobby Ryan.
- Jenny Greene announced she is leaving RTÉ 2FM.
- A pedestrian died after being struck by a Luas in Tallaght.
WORLD
#BREXIT: Theresa May’s ‘improved’ Brexit deal was defeated again in the House of Commons, with Prime Minister Theresa May suffering a thumping 149-vote loss.
#USA: TV stars including Desperate Housewives’ Felicity Huffman charged over college bribery scheme.
#UK: Two people were killed in avalanche on the UK’s highest peak.
PARTING SHOT
Today was a Brexit day – all eyes were on the House of Commons to see Theresa May’s latest deal suffer another crushing defeat in a vote.
For those who want to read our in-depth coverage, you can find it here.
Or else, there’s Ireland Simpsons Fans who just summed it up in one picture.
