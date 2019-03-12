Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured are stormy seas on the Irish Sea in Dublin bay this afternoon as an Orange Weather Warning. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: Theresa May’s ‘improved’ Brexit deal was defeated again in the House of Commons, with Prime Minister Theresa May suffering a thumping 149-vote loss.

#USA: TV stars including Desperate Housewives’ Felicity Huffman charged over college bribery scheme.

#UK: Two people were killed in avalanche on the UK’s highest peak.

PARTING SHOT

Today was a Brexit day – all eyes were on the House of Commons to see Theresa May’s latest deal suffer another crushing defeat in a vote.

Or else, there’s Ireland Simpsons Fans who just summed it up in one picture.

Source: Facebook/Ireland Simpsons Fans