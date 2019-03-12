This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 9:57 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

STORM 382_90566315 Pictured are stormy seas on the Irish Sea in Dublin bay this afternoon as an Orange Weather Warning. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Brexit Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: Theresa May’s ‘improved’ Brexit deal was defeated again in the House of Commons, with Prime Minister Theresa May suffering a thumping 149-vote loss.

#USA:  TV stars including Desperate Housewives’ Felicity Huffman charged over college bribery scheme.

#UK: Two people were killed in avalanche on the UK’s highest peak.

PARTING SHOT

Today was a Brexit day – all eyes were on the House of Commons to see Theresa May’s latest deal suffer another crushing defeat in a vote.  

For those who want to read our in-depth coverage, you can find it here. 

Or else, there’s Ireland Simpsons Fans who just summed it up in one picture. 

ISF Source: Facebook/Ireland Simpsons Fans

