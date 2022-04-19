#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 19 April 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s a roundup of stories from today.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 8:58 PM
19 minutes ago 935 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5742308

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news

IRELAND

Image from iOS The MSC Magnifica cruise ship berthed in Cobh, Co Cork. Source: Niall O'Connor

INTERNATIONAL

april-19-2022-mykolaiv-mykolaivs-oblast-ukraine-man-walking-among-debris-from-a-missile-launched-in-a-residential-neighborhood-in-mykolaiv-in-ukraine-on-april-19-2022-credit-image-vin A man walks among debris from a missile launched in a residential neighbourhood in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE Russian forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine today as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a “new phase of the war”.

#MAURITIUS A former hotel worker acquitted of the murder of Irish honeymooner Michaela McAreavey has been rearrested by detectives in Mauritius investigating the case, his lawyers have said.

#UNDER PRESSURE UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that it was “a mistake” for him to have told parliament that he did not break Covid rules at his Downing Street birthday bash in 2020. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

#AFGHANISTAN Explosions targetting educational institutions killed at least six people, including pupils, and injured 17 in a mostly Shiite neighbourhood of Afghanistan’s capital, police said.

PARTING SHOT

Looking for something to watch in the week ahead? We’ve got you covered.

From a series finale of a Netflix spin-off to something for those with green fingers, find out what’s coming up on telly on The Remote

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie