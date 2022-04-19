Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
IRELAND
- Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney this evening addressed the UN and described what he experienced in Kyiv as “profoundly shocking”.
- Irish Defence Forces officers voted overwhelmingly in favour of membership of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, setting them on a potential collision course with Government.
- Figures recorded by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) show that 91 people were sleeping rough in Dublin in the week of 28 March to 3 April.
- A Camogie player who died following an accident during a match was named locally as Kate Moran.
- Families affected by the failings in the HSE-run South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services are receiving details of a compensation scheme, which was approved by Government last week.
- Public health officials reported an overall total of 14,486 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland since last Thursday, with 750 patients in hospital and 44 in ICU with the virus.
- Sexual abuse survivors said that making a statement to gardaí can be re-traumatising, according to new research by One in Four.
- The ASTI teachers’ union is to ask the Government for pay increases of between 6% and 8% to “compensate” for the rising cost of living, as the INTO called on the Minister for Education to end the “scourge” of overcrowded classrooms.
- Health official said they have detected more cases of a mysterious liver disease in children that was first identified in Britain, with new infections spreading to Ireland, the US as well as other European nations.
- Iarnród Éireann launched a new recruitment drive and is looking for new drivers, station staff and apprentices.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE Russian forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine today as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a “new phase of the war”.
#MAURITIUS A former hotel worker acquitted of the murder of Irish honeymooner Michaela McAreavey has been rearrested by detectives in Mauritius investigating the case, his lawyers have said.
#UNDER PRESSURE UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that it was “a mistake” for him to have told parliament that he did not break Covid rules at his Downing Street birthday bash in 2020.
#AFGHANISTAN Explosions targetting educational institutions killed at least six people, including pupils, and injured 17 in a mostly Shiite neighbourhood of Afghanistan’s capital, police said.
PARTING SHOT
