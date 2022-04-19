Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news

IRELAND

The MSC Magnifica cruise ship berthed in Cobh, Co Cork. Source: Niall O'Connor

INTERNATIONAL

A man walks among debris from a missile launched in a residential neighbourhood in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE Russian forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine today as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a “new phase of the war”.

#MAURITIUS A former hotel worker acquitted of the murder of Irish honeymooner Michaela McAreavey has been rearrested by detectives in Mauritius investigating the case, his lawyers have said.

#UNDER PRESSURE UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that it was “a mistake” for him to have told parliament that he did not break Covid rules at his Downing Street birthday bash in 2020.

#AFGHANISTAN Explosions targetting educational institutions killed at least six people, including pupils, and injured 17 in a mostly Shiite neighbourhood of Afghanistan’s capital, police said.

