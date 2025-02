NEED TO CATCH up? Here’s your evening round-up what made the headlines today.

IRELAND

Model Louise O'Reilly and David Lovett in Whitefriar Street church this afternoon. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#US: President Donald Trump has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to “immediately” start negotiations to end the Ukraine war

#GAZA: Egypt plans to “present a comprehensive vision for the reconstruction” of the Gaza Strip that ensures Palestinians remain on their land, the Egyptian foreign ministry has said

#WHITE HOUSE: Elon Musk made his first public appearance with Donald Trump at the White House, where fresh powers were announced to overhaul the US government

#UK: Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill met the UK’s King Charles at Windsor Castle today

PARTING SHOT

Students pictured at a protest outside leinster House today. Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

Students and teachers from a number of Irish-speaking primary schools have called on Education Minister Helen McEntee to deliver a new Irish-speaking secondary school that was promised last year.

The Gaelcholáiste was announced for Heytesbury Street in the capital, but protesters outside Leinster House today claimed that to date no further information has been provided on its development.