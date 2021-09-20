#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 20 September 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Monday 20 Sep 2021, 9:00 PM
56 minutes ago 1,528 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5553781

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

global shipping 587 Ships and containers in Dublin Port this morning Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed 1,154 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to find a four-year-old boy who is missing from his home in Kilkenny.
  • Katherine Zappone declined an invite to come before an Oireachtas Committee to discuss her abandoned appointment as UN special envoy.
  • The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation confirmed it asked Letterkenny Hospital to review its security after staff were approached by anti-vaccine protesters.
  • The minister for transport said the government does not expect energy shortages this winter, though two amber alerts were issued last week due to temporary electricity shortfalls.
  • Mother and son Eileen, 56, and Jamie O’Sullivan, 24, were laid to rest in Co Kerry today after they were found deceased two weeks ago.
  • The CAO offered nearly 1,500 applicants a higher education place for the first time in its second round of offers.
  • Men with Covid-19 were 1.5 times more likely than women to be hospitalised, admitted to ICU, or die during the first two waves of the pandemic in Ireland, a study found. 
  • Local politicians in Gorey said they warned the county council and Irish Water of illness related to a water supply issue in late August.

THE WORLD

2.58116395 Source: PA

#TRAVEL The US is lifting the current travel ban into the country for all fully vaccinated people from November.

#VACCINES Pfizer and BioNTech said trial results show their Covid-19 vaccine is safe and produced an imune response in children aged five to 11. 

#SHOOTING At least two people have been injured in a shooting a US high school in Virginia. 

#ELECTION Parliamentary elections have given a strong majority to Russia’s ruling pro-Kremlin party.

PARTING SHOT

A group of young people in Ballyogan created new outdoor hangout spaces from scratch during the summer with the support of local youth and community groups and artist Rosi Leonard.

Chair of Dún-Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Lettie McCarthy said the project is an excellent example of the positive outlook of our young people throughout the pandemic and their creativity.

Here’s a space they created.

16th-september-2021councillor-lettie-mccarthy-cathaoirleach-of-dun-laoghaire-rathdown-county-council-photo-by-peter-cavanaghmust-creditno-reproduction-fee Source: Peter Cavanagh

Source: Peter Cavanagh

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

