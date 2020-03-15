Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- There were 40 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total number in the Republic to 169, up from 129 yesterday.
- The government advised that all pubs should close from midnight in the latest measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Tanaiste Simon Coveney told Irish people who wish to return home from Spain to get on a flight before midnight on Thursday.
- Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin said his party is ready to “step up” and form a government with Fine Gael in order to tackle the coronvirus pandemic.
- The annual Darkness into Light fundraising event, which was set to take place in May, was called off because of fears about Covid-19.
- A teenager was taken to hospital after being injured in a shooting in north Dublin.
THE WORLD
#DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will meet tonight for the first one-on-one debate of the Democratic presidential primary campaign, now overshadowed by the spread of coronavirus.
#NEW ZEALAND: The city of Christchurch have remembered the 51 worshippers who were killed in a mass shooting a year ago.
#EUROPE: France and Spain became the latest European countries to impose sweeping restrictions to fight the spread of Covid-19.
