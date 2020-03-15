This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here is what made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 7:40 PM
41 minutes ago 6,068 Views
https://jrnl.ie/5047267

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

PUBS CLOSED_1592 Pubs across Ireland have been asked to close from midnight to help combat the spread of coronavirus. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • There were 40 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total number in the Republic to 169, up from 129 yesterday.
  • The government advised that all pubs should close from midnight in the latest measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 in Ireland. 
  • Tanaiste Simon Coveney told Irish people who wish to return home from Spain to get on a flight before midnight on Thursday. 
  • Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin said his party is ready to “step up” and form a government with Fine Gael in order to tackle the coronvirus pandemic.
  • The annual Darkness into Light fundraising event, which was set to take place in May, was called off because of fears about Covid-19. 
  • A teenager was taken to hospital after being injured in a shooting in north Dublin.

THE WORLD 

coronavirus A runner covers his face during the Bath Half Marathon. Source: PA Images

#DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will meet tonight for the first one-on-one debate of the Democratic presidential primary campaign, now overshadowed by the spread of coronavirus.

#NEW ZEALAND: The city of Christchurch have remembered the 51 worshippers who were killed in a mass shooting a year ago. 

#EUROPE: France and Spain became the latest European countries to impose sweeping restrictions to fight the spread of Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT 

How well do you remember these 90s cartoons?

Take my colleague Sean’s quiz to find out. 

