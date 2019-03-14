Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Department of Taoiseach

WORLD

Pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporters react outside the Houses of Parliament in London earlier after lawmakers voted to delay Brexit. Source: Matt Dunham/PA

#BREXIT: The House of Commons voted to back a short extension to Article 50, to push the UK’s date to exit the EU out by three months.

#TRUMP: The US Senate delivered a strong rebuke of President Donald Trump as several Republicans joined opposition Democrats in voting to terminate his declared emergency on the southern border.

#MALAYSIA: A Vietnamese woman suspected of assassinating the North Korean leader’s half-brother lost her bid for immediate release.

PARTING SHOT

Tributes have been paid to Irish actor Pat Laffan, who has passed away at the age of 79. Laffan was a well-known theatre, television and film actor who had a wide and varied career on the stage and the screen.

He is perhaps best known by the wider public for his portrayal of the milkman Pat Mustard on Channel 4 sitcom Father Ted.

And for the evening that’s in it, here he is as the milkman showing up at Craggy Island Parochial House.