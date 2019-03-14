This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

UK MPs vote to extend Brexit, Varadkar in Washington and soldier to be charged over Bloody Sunday – This evening’s top stories.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 9:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,838 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4543093

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

WH3_90566463 Source: Department of Taoiseach

  • Tributes were paid to Irish actor Pat Laffan, who passed away, aged 79. 
  • A man was charged with burglary over the theft of a mummified head of an 800-year-old “Crusader” knight from a church in Dublin.
  • Gardaí renewed their appeal for the public’s help in finding missing 19 year-old Julianna Moore Gita.
  • It was announced that one former British Army soldier is to be charged with murder over the killing of civilians in Derry on 30 January 1972.
  • US President Donald Trump said he hopes to visit Ireland this year while meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office in the White House.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett were hosted by US vice president Mike Pence this morning at his residence.
  • Tributes were paid to those who lost their lives in the Rescue 116 crash two years ago today.
  • A man was due to appear in court after being arrested following the seizure of €2,000 worth of drugs and the discovery of more than €150,000 worth of cash in Dublin
  • Figures showed that there has been a 17% increase in the numbers of arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in the first two months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.
  • CSO figures showed that residential property prices have risen by 5.6% nationally over the 12 months to January. 
  • Gardaí arrested two people in Lisbon, Portugal in connection with the seizure of €187,000 worth of cannabis in Dunmanway. 
  • An Post announced that it is to offer people who are homeless an address so they can avail of services such as making medical appointments or apply for jobs.

WORLD

CORRECTION Britain Brexit Pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporters react outside the Houses of Parliament in London earlier after lawmakers voted to delay Brexit. Source: Matt Dunham/PA

#BREXIT: The House of Commons voted to back a short extension to Article 50, to push the UK’s date to exit the EU out by three months.

#TRUMP: The US Senate delivered a strong rebuke of President Donald Trump as several Republicans joined opposition Democrats in voting to terminate his declared emergency on the southern border.

#MALAYSIA: A Vietnamese woman suspected of assassinating the North Korean leader’s half-brother lost her bid for immediate release.

PARTING SHOT

Tributes have been paid to Irish actor Pat Laffan, who has passed away at the age of 79. Laffan was a well-known theatre, television and film actor who had a wide and varied career on the stage and the screen.

He is perhaps best known by the wider public for his portrayal of the milkman Pat Mustard on Channel 4 sitcom Father Ted.

And for the evening that’s in it, here he is as the milkman showing up at Craggy Island Parochial House. 

Source: jcmk86/YouTube

