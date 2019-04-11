Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Former Miss World, model and Cystic Fibrosis Ireland ambassador Rosanna Davison and Ruth Forster (age 5), from Enniscorthy, who lives with cystic fibrosis at Government Buildings today as part of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s 65 Roses Day appeal. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Julian Assange arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after the WikiLeaks founder was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police and taken into custody following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in court in London after being arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy on foot of extradition warrant.

#BREXIT: UK PM Theresa May told the House of Commons that if MPs want to get on with leaving the EU, they “need to start this process soon”, after Brexit was granted a further delay by Europe.

PARTING SHOT

Fota Wildlife Park today announced the arrival of a pair of Drill monkeys (Mandrillus leucophaeus) as part of an international co-operative breeding programme.

The monkeys are closely linked the Madrills and Baboons. Fota said the pair – 22-year-old male Julian and the female called Buddy who’s 28 years old – have been settling in extremely well to their new purpose-built ‘Drill-house’.

Check em out there: