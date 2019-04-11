Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The prosecution case against farmer Patrick Quirke, who denies murdering Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan, is “forensically barren” but calls on the support of the jury’s common sense, lawyers for the State said today.
- Gardaí issued a clarification that a taxi driver who sexually assaulted three young women has had his licence revoked.
- AIB‘s news boss said he is concerned about the level of pay some 10,000 of bank staff receive due to the ban on performance based bonus schemes.
- A woman was jailed for 10 years for attempting to murder a civil servant walking home from work in Dublin two years ago.
- Former INLA man Dessie O’Hare, who was known as ‘The Border Fox’ was jailed for seven years.
- The teenage son of chef Rachel Allen signed a plea of guilty to six drugs charges following his arrest last year in East Cork.
- Gardaí arrested a man and woman following the interception of a drone, controlled drugs, mobile phones and pills.
- The HSE apologised to the women who have shared their traumatic childbirth stories on RTÉ’s Liveline programme over the last two weeks.
- CAB along with a number of other garda units conducted a search operation targeting the assets and activities of an international organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.
- The new chairman of the Disclosures Tribunal said that hearings on the next section of the inquiry will get under way in June, with proceedings likely to continue into 2020.
- TDs overhauled a number of amendments to the new legislation which aims to overhaul the rental sector and give more rights to tenants.
- A number of members of the Defence Forces told their superiors that they believed Lisa Smith had been radicalised in the months before she left the organisation but had their complaints dismissed, TheJournal.ie revealed.
WORLD
#LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in court in London after being arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy on foot of extradition warrant.
#BREXIT: UK PM Theresa May told the House of Commons that if MPs want to get on with leaving the EU, they “need to start this process soon”, after Brexit was granted a further delay by Europe.
PARTING SHOT
Fota Wildlife Park today announced the arrival of a pair of Drill monkeys (Mandrillus leucophaeus) as part of an international co-operative breeding programme.
The monkeys are closely linked the Madrills and Baboons. Fota said the pair – 22-year-old male Julian and the female called Buddy who’s 28 years old – have been settling in extremely well to their new purpose-built ‘Drill-house’.
Check em out there:
