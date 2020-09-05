Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news

IRELAND

The Move One Million March took place in Dublin from Stephen’s Green Park to the SA Embassy in solidarity with South Africans marching today against corruption. Source: Rollingnews

There has been a further 231 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland today, health officials have reported this evening.

Concern over the rise in Covid-19 cases in Dublin has prompted the opening of two pop-up test centres, with the Acting Chief Medical Officer urging people in the capital to keep their social contacts as low as possible.

The Irish Air Corps performed a fly over in Dublin today, while church bells rang out across the country, as Covid-19 forced a more muted celebration of National Services Day.

The HSE says there has been an increase in the uptake of self-isolation facilities at CityWest hotel.

Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris, has commended Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin for speaking out about her “horrific” experience of sexual harassment by a colleague in University College Dublin, promising a zero-tolerance approach to tackle the issue at third level.

Gardaí in Leitrim are investigating an assault after a woman was allegedly hit with a pickaxe during a row in Carrick On Shannon this week.

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Co Offaly this morning.

Gardaí charged a man in relation to the seizure of €35,000 worth of drugs from a house in Cashel yesterday.

WORLD

One of the protesters outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, organised by Scotland Against Lockdown, who oppose mandatory wearing of facemasks, the Scottish & UK Governments Coronavirus Act and lockdown. Source: PA

#THE ATLANTIC: Trump has demanded that Fox News fire its national security correspondent after she confirmed claims that the Republican leader had disparaged the military – a bombshell that has dogged him for two days.

#RISING: The number of coronavirus cases recorded in India has passed four million as the country closes in on Brazil’s total.

#EXTINCTION REBELLION: Seventy-two people have been arrested in the UK amid protests which have stopped delivery trucks leaving two News Corporation printing presses.

PARTING SHOT

An elephant, who was dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant”, will be allowed to leave his Pakistani zoo in favour of better conditions having languished there for more than 35 years.

Kaavan has until now been forced to live a solitary life in a small enclosure.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Martin Bauer, a spokesman for animal rights group Four Paws, said the elephant has been finally given medical approval to travel, most likely to Cambodia, where he will find companionship and better conditions.