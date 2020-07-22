Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A photograph of CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey alongside her coffin. Source: PA

INTERNATIONAL

The City Hall Park protest encampment in New York was cleared out overnight by police. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#NEW COLD WAR: China said the US has ordered it to close its Houston consulate by Friday in what it called a provocation that violates international law.

#UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelensky defended his decision to agree to a hostage-taker’s demand that he post a film recommendation to end a 12-hour stand-off.

#AUSTRALIA: A record 501 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Australia, nearly four months after the pandemic initially peaked in the country.

#KANYE WEST: Kim Kardashian West requested compassion in a statement addressing Kanye West’s bipolar disorder. Kardashian West said her husband’s words “sometimes do not align with his intentions”.

PARTING SHOT

Extraordinary footage of a river of sludge rushing through the Arizona countryside is being widely shared on social media.

The monstrosity, which is known as a sediment slug, was created after a minor storm occurred while a wildfire raged nearby.

Can’t see the video? click here.