Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- There was one new death from Covid-19 in Ireland and 17 new cases were announced.
- The Taoiseach said it’s “impossible” to enforce mandatory quarantine for people arriving in Ireland.
- The funeral mass of CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey took place. HSE CEO Paul Reid said he has written to her husband to offer an apology.
- It was confirmed that Dr Syed Waqqar Ali died three months after contracting Covid-19.
- Another 20 pubs were found to be breaching Covid-19 restrictions last week.
- A memoir written by Keelin Shanley, in the final months of the broadcaster’s life, will be released in October.
- A survey found that working from home has caused a drop in many Irish employees’ physical and mental health.
- Voting closed in the Green Party leadership contest.
- RTÉ cancelled Dancing With the Stars due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.
- Gardaí searched two premises as part of an investigation into an entity that uses social media to promote foreign exchange trading.
- The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of the €49.5 million bought their ticket online.
- HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that he is concerned about the number of close contacts who are not showing up for Covid-19 testing.
INTERNATIONAL
#NEW COLD WAR: China said the US has ordered it to close its Houston consulate by Friday in what it called a provocation that violates international law.
#UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelensky defended his decision to agree to a hostage-taker’s demand that he post a film recommendation to end a 12-hour stand-off.
#AUSTRALIA: A record 501 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Australia, nearly four months after the pandemic initially peaked in the country.
#KANYE WEST: Kim Kardashian West requested compassion in a statement addressing Kanye West’s bipolar disorder. Kardashian West said her husband’s words “sometimes do not align with his intentions”.
PARTING SHOT
Extraordinary footage of a river of sludge rushing through the Arizona countryside is being widely shared on social media.
The monstrosity, which is known as a sediment slug, was created after a minor storm occurred while a wildfire raged nearby.
