Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Mandatory quarantine, the death of a frontline healthcare worker and Ruth Morrissey’s funeral made the headlines today.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 9:06 PM
1 hour ago 3,765 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5157188

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ruth-morrissey-funeral A photograph of CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey alongside her coffin. Source: PA

  • There was one new death from Covid-19 in Ireland and 17 new cases were announced.
  • The Taoiseach said it’s “impossible” to enforce mandatory quarantine for people arriving in Ireland.
  • The funeral mass of CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey took place. HSE CEO Paul Reid said he has written to her husband to offer an apology
  • It was confirmed that Dr Syed Waqqar Ali died three months after contracting Covid-19.
  • Another 20 pubs were found to be breaching Covid-19 restrictions last week.
  • A memoir written by Keelin Shanley, in the final months of the broadcaster’s life, will be released in October.
  • A survey found that working from home has caused a drop in many Irish employees’ physical and mental health.
  • Voting closed in the Green Party leadership contest.
  • RTÉ cancelled Dancing With the Stars due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.
  • Gardaí searched two premises as part of an investigation into an entity that uses social media to promote foreign exchange trading
  • The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of the €49.5 million bought their ticket online.
  • HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that he is concerned about the number of close contacts who are not showing up for Covid-19 testing.

INTERNATIONAL

ny-city-hall-protest-encampment-clean-up The City Hall Park protest encampment in New York was cleared out overnight by police. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#NEW COLD WAR: China said the US has ordered it to close its Houston consulate by Friday in what it called a provocation that violates international law.

#UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelensky defended his decision to agree to a hostage-taker’s demand that he post a film recommendation to end a 12-hour stand-off.

#AUSTRALIA: A record 501 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Australia, nearly four months after the pandemic initially peaked in the country.

#KANYE WEST: Kim Kardashian West requested compassion in a statement addressing Kanye West’s bipolar disorder. Kardashian West said her husband’s words “sometimes do not align with his intentions”.

PARTING SHOT

Extraordinary footage of a river of sludge rushing through the Arizona countryside is being widely shared on social media.

The monstrosity, which is known as a sediment slug, was created after a minor storm occurred while a wildfire raged nearby. 

Can’t see the video? click here.

