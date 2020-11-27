#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 27 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 27 Nov 2020, 8:51 PM
9 minutes ago 452 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5281488

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

TAOISEACHS ADDRESS_9247 Micheál Martin outside Government Buildings this evening. Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

lady-gaga-costume-auction An auctioneer looking at a costume up for auction which was worn by Lady Gaga in the music video for 911. Source: PA

#BREXIT: Brexit talks are set to continue this weekend after an offer was made by the EU in an attempt to resolve one of the three main obstacles standing in the way of an EU-UK trade deal.

#TIERS: Boris Johnson is facing a Tory revolt over plans to impose tough restrictions on 99% of the English population. 

#UNITED STATES: US President Donald Trump said he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalises Joe Biden’s win next month. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT 

As we await the Toy Show kicking off at 9.30pm, here’s a look back at one of the more memorable moments from 2003. 

Can’t see this video? Click here.

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie