Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Micheál Martin outside Government Buildings this evening. Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

An auctioneer looking at a costume up for auction which was worn by Lady Gaga in the music video for 911. Source: PA

#BREXIT: Brexit talks are set to continue this weekend after an offer was made by the EU in an attempt to resolve one of the three main obstacles standing in the way of an EU-UK trade deal.

#TIERS: Boris Johnson is facing a Tory revolt over plans to impose tough restrictions on 99% of the English population.

#UNITED STATES: US President Donald Trump said he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalises Joe Biden’s win next month.

PARTING SHOT

As we await the Toy Show kicking off at 9.30pm, here’s a look back at one of the more memorable moments from 2003.

