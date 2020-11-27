Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that shops, restaurants, gyms and some pubs will reopen from next week as the country enters a modified Level 3.
- The advice on household visits during the Christmas period was also announced.
- A further seven deaths and 206 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by health officials.
- Restaurants and gastropubs are free to reopen to indoor dining from next Friday, but the Taoiseach said there is strong evidence that reopening wet pubs would result in “far higher numbers far faster”.
- Here’s what this week’s Covid-19 data tells us as we prepare to leave Level 5.
- Face coverings are now recommended on busy streets and in other settings under new government guidance.
- A Belfast man was jailed for at least 22 years over the murder of an off-duty prison officer in Northern Ireland.
- Public health doctors at the Irish Medical Organisation voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action in a row over consultant contracts.
- Ahead of tonight’s Late Late Toy Show, here’s a sneak peak at the Roald Dahl-inspired set.
WORLD
#BREXIT: Brexit talks are set to continue this weekend after an offer was made by the EU in an attempt to resolve one of the three main obstacles standing in the way of an EU-UK trade deal.
#TIERS: Boris Johnson is facing a Tory revolt over plans to impose tough restrictions on 99% of the English population.
#UNITED STATES: US President Donald Trump said he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalises Joe Biden’s win next month.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
As we await the Toy Show kicking off at 9.30pm, here’s a look back at one of the more memorable moments from 2003.
Can’t see this video? Click here.
COMMENTS