#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Monday 30 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 30 Nov 2020, 9:00 PM
56 minutes ago 2,118 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5284430

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2267 Shops Reopening A man passing by a shop in Dublin as it prepares to reopen tomorrow. Source: Rollingnews.ie

WORLD 

coronavirus-mon-nov-30-2020 Boris Johnson holding a vial of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine. Source: PA

#VACCINE: Moderna is filing for regulatory approval of its coronavirus vaccine after trials showed no serious safety concerns.

#JOBS: The future of Topshop owner Arcadia is in doubt with the company on the brink of bankruptcy in the UK.

PARTING SHOT

Earlier today, Ryan Tubridy spoke about his accidental curse word said during the Late Late Toy Show last Friday. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Although many keen-earned viewers believed it was an ‘F bomb’, Tubridy clarified this morning that it was a ‘B bomb’.

The RTÉ host was referring to an incident during Friday’s show when a bottle of Fanta he was opening fizzed, prompting an expletive. 

Read more about it here. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie