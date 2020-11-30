Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man passing by a shop in Dublin as it prepares to reopen tomorrow. Source: Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

Boris Johnson holding a vial of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine. Source: PA

#VACCINE: Moderna is filing for regulatory approval of its coronavirus vaccine after trials showed no serious safety concerns.

#JOBS: The future of Topshop owner Arcadia is in doubt with the company on the brink of bankruptcy in the UK.

PARTING SHOT

Earlier today, Ryan Tubridy spoke about his accidental curse word said during the Late Late Toy Show last Friday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Although many keen-earned viewers believed it was an ‘F bomb’, Tubridy clarified this morning that it was a ‘B bomb’.

The RTÉ host was referring to an incident during Friday’s show when a bottle of Fanta he was opening fizzed, prompting an expletive.

Read more about it here.