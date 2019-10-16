Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fiona Tuomey at a mental health services protest outside Leinster House with posters of her daughter Milly who died at age 11 in 2016. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A man walks his dog through the fallen leaves in Clarkes Gardens, Allerton in Liverpool. Source: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: EU Council President Donald Tusk said that although the EU and UK had been close to a deal, there are now “certain doubts”.

#THE NETHERLANDS: Dutch police said they believe an Austrian man held a father and his adult children against their will for nearly a decade on a remote farmhouse before they were rescued.

#HONG KONG: Embattled leader Carrie Lam abandoned a speech after she was heckled by opposition lawmakers during chaotic scenes inside the city’s legislature.

#UK: Age verification measures designed to prevent children from accessing pornography online in the UK have been dropped, the British government announced.

PARTING SHOT

Disability campaigner Sinéad Burke was included in the BBC’s list of the 100 most inspiring and influential women in the world.

The BBC says of Burke’s achievements: “Calling for all design to be more accessible, she has challenged some of the biggest names in the fashion industry – including Anna Wintour – to make clothing more inclusive.

“This year she became the first little person to appear on the cover of Vogue, and is launching her first podcast, aimed at challenging us to confront our biases and feel empowered to impact the world.”

It’s wonderful and ludicrous to be featured on the #BBC100women list.



It highlights such important voices and issues that require our attention and action. Thank you, @BBCBreaking. https://t.co/OLLK6oWMF3 — Sinéad Burke (@TheSineadBurke) October 16, 2019 Source: Sinéad Burke /Twitter

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.