Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Brexit, Bord Na Móna and a major fire at a primary school had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 8:56 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0848 Mental Health Warriors_90582699 Fiona Tuomey at a mental health services protest outside Leinster House with posters of her daughter Milly who died at age 11 in 2016. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Various options are being considered to house pupils after a major fire at a primary school in Coolock, Dublin.
  • Bord Na Móna announced redeployment opportunities for up to 200 workers.
  • Two men arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Dublin were released without charge.
  • A garda superintendent told the Disclosures Tribunal a whistleblower went ‘awol’ from duty during a four-day drinking binge.
  • Patients with sarcomaa rare type of cancer, said it is unacceptable that a specialist consultant position has remained unfilled for over two years.  
  • The High Court cleared the way for the trial of a man accused of sexually abusing a female relative more than 50 years ago to proceed.
  • Gardaí in Dublin confirmed they are investigating a suspected homophobic attack on a man in his 50s. 
  • Carers protested outside the Dáil, saying they are effectively being penalised for the work they do. 
  • A man and a woman were arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man in Cork. 
  • Two men were arrested in relation to a number of burglaries and thefts in Limerick. 

WORLD

autumn-weather-oct-16th-2019 A man walks his dog through the fallen leaves in Clarkes Gardens, Allerton in Liverpool. Source: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: EU Council President Donald Tusk said that although the EU and UK had been close to a deal, there are now “certain doubts”.

#THE NETHERLANDS: Dutch police said they believe an Austrian man held a father and his adult children against their will for nearly a decade on a remote farmhouse before they were rescued.

#HONG KONG: Embattled leader Carrie Lam abandoned a speech after she was heckled by opposition lawmakers during chaotic scenes inside the city’s legislature.

#UK: Age verification measures designed to prevent children from accessing pornography online in the UK have been dropped, the British government announced.

PARTING SHOT

Disability campaigner Sinéad Burke was included in the BBC’s list of the 100 most inspiring and influential women in the world.

The BBC says of Burke’s achievements: “Calling for all design to be more accessible, she has challenged some of the biggest names in the fashion industry – including Anna Wintour – to make clothing more inclusive.

“This year she became the first little person to appear on the cover of Vogue, and is launching her first podcast, aimed at challenging us to confront our biases and feel empowered to impact the world.”

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

