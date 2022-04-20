Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news
IRELAND
- The Co Cavan home of former billionaire Sean Quinn was searched by a number of Garda officers earlier today.
- A total of 24,306 pledges for accomodation of Ukrainian refugees have been made by Irish people so far, the latest stats have confirmed.
- A major €600 million investment in BusConnects Cork was announced this morning.
- Public health officials reported an additional 3,348 new cases of Covid-19, as well as 706 patients in hospital, including 42 in ICU.
- A lifebuoy was missing from its stand when rescuers attempted to help a Tyrone man who fell into the River Liffey while on his way home from an evening socialising in Dublin last year, an inquest heard.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhalat at Shannon Airport for over an hour this afternoon.
- Gardaí began investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11.50pm yesterday at a residence in the Pimlico Cottages area of Dublin 8.
- A female prison guard was attacked with a homemade shiv while working in Mountjoy Prison.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE A commander of forces holding out at a steel plant in Mariupol in Ukraine issued a plea for help, saying his marines are “facing our last days, if not hours”.
#MICHAELA MCAREAVEY A hotel worker worker acquitted of the murder of Michaela McAreavey has been remanded in custody in Mauritius after appearing in court on a theft charge connected with the case.
#APOLOGY Norway’s government today offered an official apology to homosexuals ahead of the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the Nordic country.
#CHINA Shanghai further eased its weeks-long Covid-19 lockdown today despite mounting deaths and tens of thousands of new cases — but some residents are furious that uneven enforcement is still leaving them trapped at home.
PARTING SHOT
While Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool made headlines today following last night’s match, a moving moment from the game went viral online.
Fans at Anfield staged a minute of applause and sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to pay their respects to Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner after the couple announced the death of one of their newborn twins.
The gesture happened in the seventh minute of the game, to match Ronaldo’s shirt number.
7-minutes in, Liverpool and Man United fans show their support for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5TCxj5oxKO— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2022
