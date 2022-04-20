Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news

IRELAND

Members of the public enjoying the sun today in Stephen's Green, Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Ukrainian soldiers walk on a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Source: Emilio Morenatti/PA

#UKRAINE A commander of forces holding out at a steel plant in Mariupol in Ukraine issued a plea for help, saying his marines are “facing our last days, if not hours”.

#MICHAELA MCAREAVEY A hotel worker worker acquitted of the murder of Michaela McAreavey has been remanded in custody in Mauritius after appearing in court on a theft charge connected with the case.

#APOLOGY Norway’s government today offered an official apology to homosexuals ahead of the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the Nordic country.

#CHINA Shanghai further eased its weeks-long Covid-19 lockdown today despite mounting deaths and tens of thousands of new cases — but some residents are furious that uneven enforcement is still leaving them trapped at home.

PARTING SHOT

While Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool made headlines today following last night’s match, a moving moment from the game went viral online.

Fans at Anfield staged a minute of applause and sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to pay their respects to Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner after the couple announced the death of one of their newborn twins.

The gesture happened in the seventh minute of the game, to match Ronaldo’s shirt number.