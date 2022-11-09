Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#USA Results were declared after voters casted their ballots across the United States in crucial midterm elections. Here’s what commentator Larry Donnell made of the failed ‘red wave’.
#UKRAINE Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russian troops are to withdraw from the key city of Kherson.
#TWITTER Elon Musk will be unable to “flex his muscles” in the EU with sweeping reforms to Twitter, with the tech billionaire set to be required to follow new online safety regulations. Here’s Tadgh McNally’s report from Brussels.
If you’d like more about the US midterms, here’s how it all played out throughout the day.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS