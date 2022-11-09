Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 9 November 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

A roundup of today’s stories.

44 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

AUTUMN LEAVES_9606_90665183 Sun, shadows and golden Autumn leaves outside Newbridge in County Kildare. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie Source: Eamonn Farrell

  • Up to 400 Irish jobs are believed to be under threat due to Facebook’s global layoffs.
  • Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he would extend the deadline for calling a fresh Stormont election by six weeks, but threatened to also cut the pay of Assembly members. 
  • Simon Coveney emphasised the “moral obligation” on the world to act on climate change because of its mounting threat to human lives during an address at COP 27.
  • A primary school was ordered to pay €12,000 compensation to a young girl with Down Syndrome after she had to spend most of her school day in a foyer outside the classroom away from her classmates. 
  • Leo Varadkar said watchdog Sipo had decided not to investigate him over the controversial leaking of a GP contract.
  • The government agreed that the date for the changeover to elect Varadkar as Taoiseach will take place on Saturday 17 December. 
  • Housing remains the “greatest and most important” social problem facing this country, the current Taoiseach told the Dáil.
  • Businesses and groups in Creeslough will receive emergency funding of between €5,000 and €20,000 to repair damage caused by the service station explosion that killed 10 people.
  • The Central Criminal Court heard claims that it would be “unsafe” to convict Stephen Silver of the murder of Garda Colm Horkan given the evidence that he was suffering from a relapse of his mental disorder at the time of the shooting.
  • The project described as the “largest urban regeneration project in the country” appeared to get back on track with the approval of €170m funding and recruitment of a new developer.
  • The High Court dismissed a challenge to ban selling products containing THC.

THE WORLD

embedded269675293 Incumbent Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey and their children at an election night party after winning his race for re-election in Tampa (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

#USA Results were declared after voters casted their ballots across the United States in crucial midterm elections. Here’s what commentator Larry Donnell made of the failed ‘red wave’.

#UKRAINE Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russian troops are to withdraw from the key city of Kherson.

#TWITTER  Elon Musk will be unable to “flex his muscles” in the EU with sweeping reforms to Twitter, with the tech billionaire set to be required to follow new online safety regulations. Here’s Tadgh McNally’s report from Brussels.  

PARTING SHOT

If you’d like more about the US midterms, here’s how it all played out throughout the day.

