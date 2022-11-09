Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sun, shadows and golden Autumn leaves outside Newbridge in County Kildare. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie Source: Eamonn Farrell

THE WORLD

Incumbent Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey and their children at an election night party after winning his race for re-election in Tampa (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

#USA Results were declared after voters casted their ballots across the United States in crucial midterm elections. Here’s what commentator Larry Donnell made of the failed ‘red wave’.

#UKRAINE Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russian troops are to withdraw from the key city of Kherson.

#TWITTER Elon Musk will be unable to “flex his muscles” in the EU with sweeping reforms to Twitter, with the tech billionaire set to be required to follow new online safety regulations. Here’s Tadgh McNally’s report from Brussels.

PARTING SHOT

If you’d like more about the US midterms, here’s how it all played out throughout the day.