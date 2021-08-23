Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Georgia Mooney with Amy Smith and Jean Mooney enjoy swimming at the Forty Foot in Dublin as dog summer watches. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Former Afghan interpreters protest in front of the Home Office in Westminster, central London, demanding that evacuations from Kabul continue. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images Source: PA

#AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban said it was hoping to negotiate with resistance forces holed up in the country’s Panjshir Valley rather than take the fight to them.

#ROTTEN: Two former members of the Sex Pistols have won a High Court battle against former frontman Johnny Rotten over the use of the punk band’s songs in a forthcoming television series.

#APPROVED: The US has fully approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 16 and older, a move which is expected to trigger a new wave of vaccine mandates as the Delta variant spreads throughout the US.

#FLOODING: 22 people have died in Tennessee in the US.



PARTING SHOT

“Don’t be afraid to meet your heroes – or, indeed, don’t be afraid to slide into the DMs of your heroes’ agent and brother – are the lessons to be gleaned from last week’s baffling collision of worlds between Kerry U20 footballer Paul Walsh and Ronaldinho.”

Gavin Cooney at our sister site The 42 recounts an unlikely meeting.