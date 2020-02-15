This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 7:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

3331 Storm Dennis Members of the public as their hair blows in Storm Dennis winds in Temple Bar, Dublin Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Wexford and Waterford as Storm Dennis approaches Ireland. 
  • Violent dissident republicans should disband, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.
  • A man in his 70s arrested by gardaí investigating allegations of sexual offences at Scouting Ireland has been released without charge. 
  • Supermarket chain Iceland is recalling a number of vegan products due to undeclared milk.
  • Five men have been arrested after gardaí seized €289,000 worth of cannabis during searches in Sligo, Roscommon and Mayo. 
  • Gardaí in Dublin have arrested two men believed to be using card reading devices inserted into ATMs to clone credit cards.
  • Last weekend’s General Election will be a feature of upcoming discussions among members of the public taking part in the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality. 
  • The deadline for taking election posters down is midnight tonight.

INTERNATIONAL

london-fashion-week-february-2020 Extinction Rebellion protest outside Store X on the Strand, London, during London Fashion Week Source: Katie Collins via PA Images

#CORONAVIRUS: France’s Health Minister has confirmed an 80-year-old Chinese tourist has died from coronavirus.

#R KELLY: Updated federal charges filed against US singer R Kelly now include sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser. 

#BERLIN: One person has been killed and four others injured in a shooting outside a music venue in Berlin, German

PARTING SHOT

TV presenter Caroline Flack has died aged 40, her family have confirmed. 

She was best known for presenting reality show Love Island from 2015 to 2019, along with The X Factor (2015) and Xtra Factor (2011-2013) and Strictly Come Dancing (2014, 2018).

jw-marriott-grosvenor-house-london-90th-anniversary-london Caroline Flack Source: Keith Mayhew via PA Images

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

