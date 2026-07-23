Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

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IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv

INTERNATIONAL

Donald Trump threatened to knock out a bridge or power plant in return for every attack on Strait of Hormuz Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MIDDLE EAST: Donald Trump said he will hold Iran responsible for any future attacks by Yemen’s Houthis, which are backed by Iran, after the group shot at two Saudi Arabian ships in the Red Sea.

#SALMAN RUSHDIE: Four years after being stabbed on an amphitheatre stage, Salman Rushdie sat across a courtroom from his convicted attacker and told jurors for a second time about the ambush that nearly killed him.

#ALBANIA: Preliminary work on a vast hotel project linked to the Trump family has already caused irreparable damage to a once pristine stretch of Albania’s coast, scientists and activists have said.

#HAIR LOSS: The use of weight loss and diabetes jabs has been linked to the increased risk of hair loss, a new study published by the British Medical Journal found.

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PARTING SHOT

One of the options for the €200 note European Central Bank European Central Bank

Euro banknotes will soon be having a makeover.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has rolled out a series of 10 new designs, which the public can vote on until 21 September.

The designs are based around the themes of “European culture: shared cultural spaces” and “Rivers and birds: resilience in diversity”.

Four of the options include, unusually, vertical banknotes.

The ‘European culture’ theme features the likes of Leonardo da Vinci, Ludwig van Beethoven and Marie Curie on the front of the note, with scenes of people reading in a library, or street performers entertaining passersby on the back.

For the birds theme, kingfishers, storks and gannets are the face of the note, with the European Parliament and the Court of Justice of the European Union one of the institutions pictured on the back.

After the votes are in, a decision will be made on which design has been chosen. The notes are expected to enter circulation a few years after the decision.

You can view the full designs here, and vote on your preferred design here.