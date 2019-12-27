The Explainer: Our favorite explanations of the year

EARLIER THIS YEAR, TheJournal.ie launched a new podcast: The Explainer.

Aimed at taking a deeper look at one big news story each week, we’ve now hit episode #44 and been named as one of the Best Listens of 2019 by Apple Podcasts.

Since March we’ve covered everything from the trouble Prince Andrew has caused for the Royal Family to Patrick Nevin and the ‘Tinder rape case’, as well as looking at whether Ireland can grow its own medicinal cannabis and why exactly there’s so much controversy over the Public Services Card.

In today’s special edition, the whole team sit down in studio – presenter Sinead O’Carroll and the show’s producers Christine Bohan, Aoife Barry, and Nicky Ryan – to take a look back at all our episodes this year.

The team run through our favourite explanation: the moments from the past year when our expert contributors set something clear in our minds or offered a new piece of information that stuck with us.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Episodes mentioned in this podcast:

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Design by Palash Somani.